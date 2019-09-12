GREEN BAY, Wis. — The owner of a dog that died after being left in a hot car outside Lambeau Field has been ordered to volunteer at an animal shelter.
Fifty-five-year-old Debbie Rohloff pleaded no contest to mistreating an animal causing death in Brown County Circuit Court Wednesday. Rohloff's golden retriever Kaley died last July after the dog was left in her vehicle while she attended a meeting at Lambeau.
WLUK-TV reports a judge sentenced Rohloff to one year of probation and ordered her to work 50 hours at an animal shelter organization. The judge rejected prosecutor's request that Rohloff not own a pet in the future.
Rohloff said she had no excuse for leaving her dog in the vehicle.
