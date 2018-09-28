WHITEHALL, Wis. — Department of Natural Resources wardens have answered the call to help wildlife in the past, but in this western Wisconsin case it was a beautiful bird in a very tight spot.
A driver in Trempealeau County believed he had killed an owl while driving along a local road this week. He decided to go to bed and deal with the bird that was stuck in his car's front grill the next morning. When he went to his vehicle at daylight he discovered the owl was very much alive and wedged tightly in the grill.
The man called DNR warden Meghan Jensen for help. She was able to free the owl. She took it to the Coulee Region Humane Society to be checked, then released it back into the wild.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
East Metro
St. Paul to pay $520,000 to bystander attacked by police K-9
Desiree Collins was taking out the trash when K-9 Gabe attacked her without warning or orders from his handler.
Local
Charges filed in 2016 Brown County homicide
Prosecutors say the man charged with killing a Bellevue woman in 2016 fatally shot her over money her boyfriend owed him.
Variety
Why Twin Cities walk signals and garage alerts should have Minnesota accents
Talking walk signals and parking garage alerts add to the urban cacophony. At least they could speak Minnesotan.
Local
Owl wedged in car's grill freed by DNR warden
Department of Natural Resources wardens have answered the call to help wildlife in the past, but in this western Wisconsin case it was a beautiful bird in a very tight spot.
National
Vukmir calls for Kavanaugh confirmation, Baldwin opposed
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir on Friday amplified her call for embattled U.S. Supreme Court candidate Brett Kavanaugh to be confirmed, while Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin remained opposed.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.