WHITEHALL, Wis. — Department of Natural Resources wardens have answered the call to help wildlife in the past, but in this western Wisconsin case it was a beautiful bird in a very tight spot.

A driver in Trempealeau County believed he had killed an owl while driving along a local road this week. He decided to go to bed and deal with the bird that was stuck in his car's front grill the next morning. When he went to his vehicle at daylight he discovered the owl was very much alive and wedged tightly in the grill.

The man called DNR warden Meghan Jensen for help. She was able to free the owl. She took it to the Coulee Region Humane Society to be checked, then released it back into the wild.