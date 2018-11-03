Jason Williamson rushed for a state single-game record 477 yards and scored six touchdowns, leading defending Class 5A state champion Owatonna past Northfield 49-25 Friday in Owatonna for the Class 5A, Section 1 title.

Williamson, who rushed for 202 yards on 17 carries in the first half as the Huskies took a 14-0 lead, broke the record of 464 yards set by DeLaSalle’s Alexander Robinson in 2005.

Williamson, who has committed to play for the Gophers, rushed for 441 yards and eight touchdowns in the Huskies’ 63-28 section semifinal victory over Rochester Mayo last Saturday.

St. Michael-Albertville 29, Edina 28: The visiting Knights scored 29 unanswered points in the final seven minutes to rally for the Class 6A second-round victory. Desean Phillips, who rushed for 171 yards, scored on a 4-yard run with 6:32 remaining to start the comeback. Following the PAT, the Knights recovered an onside kick. Phillips scored on a 5-yard run with 5 minutes remaining. The PAT got the Knights within 28-14. The Knights recovered the onside kick and Jared Duda completed a 14-yard TD pass to Brandon Langdok. Phillips’ ran for the two-point conversion to make it 28-22 with 4:12 remaining. The Knights again recovered the ensuing kickoff. Phillips’ 1-yard TD run and the PAT put the Knights on top with 1:31 remaining. An interception by the Knights’ Kale Hoselton at the Edina 44 with 1:09 remaining clinched the victory.

BOLD 49, Minneota 7: The Warriors, who led 28-0 at halftime, intercepted five passes en route to the victory over the defending state champion Vikings in the Class 1A, Section 5 championship game in Marshall, Minn. The loss ended a 24-game winning streak for the Vikings.

Caledonia 34, Chatfield 7: The three-time defending state champion Warriors defeated the Gophers in the Class 2A, Section 1 title game at Rochester for their 51st consecutive victory.

Cannon Falls 27, St. Croix Lutheran 10: Logan Hofstedt scored on runs of 13 and 72 yards in the fourth quarter to help the Bombers pull away from the Crusaders for the Class 3A, Section 4 championship. The Bombers, who led 13-10 at halftime, earned their first state tournament berth since 1996. The Crusaders had won seven consecutive section titles and were the Class 3A state runner-up the past two seasons.

Elk River 52, Sauk Rapids-Rice 28: Carter Otto ran for 180 yards and three touchdowns and Adam Nelson ran for 182 yards and two touchdowns to become the leading rusher in school history as the Elks won the Class 5A, Section 6 championship.

Lakeville North 21, Maple Grove 13: Brian Curtis Jr. rushed for 199 yards and a touchdown and Raja Nelson rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns to help the Panthers overcome a slow start for the Class 6A second-round victory.

Lakeville South 43, Champlin Park 34: Tavian Laden ran for 176 yards and three touchdowns to help the Cougars fend off the Rebels’ passing attack for the Class 6A second-round victory. Bennett Otto passed for 378 yards and three touchdowns for the Rebels.

Minneapolis North 28, St. Agnes 0: The Polars earned their fifth consecutive section title with the victory over the Aggies in the Class 2A, Section 4 championship game in Monticello.

Spring Grove 28, Houston 6: Alex Folz rushed for four TDs to lead the Lions, the defending state Nine-Man champion, to the victory in the Nine-Man, Section 1 championship game. The victory was the 25th consecutive for the Lions.

St. Anthony 27, Fridley 7: Troy Ellison ran for three touchdowns and passed for a touchdown to lead the Huskies to the Class 4A, Section 4 title. It is just the second state tournament berth — the first since 1999 — for the Huskies.

Tartan 19, Mahtomedi 14: The Titans earned their first state tournament berth by holding off the Zephyrs for the Class 5A, Section 4 title. Solomon Whalen ran for a touchdown and passed for a touchdown for the Titans, who led 12-0 at halftime. Antwan Kimmons’ interception with 50 seconds remaining sealed the victory for the Titans.

