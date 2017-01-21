In the biggest Border Battle game in years, the Gophers men’s basketball team got a boost from its fans with a sellout crowd Saturday against Wisconsin at Williams Arena.

Sure, there were a few sections filled with Badgers red, but it was the best atmosphere at the Barn all season.

And it was a chance for Richard Pitino’s team to make a huge statement coming off back-to-back losses that dropped Minnesota out of the top 25 rankings. The Gophers battled to send the game into overtime on an Akeem Springs three-pointer, but they couldn’t pull off the upset in a 78-76 loss against No. 17 Wisconsin.

Pitino made a bold move to change his starting lineup for the Gophers (15-5, 3-4) Saturday to spark more scoring on the perimeter with Akeem Springs replacing Dupree McBrayer, but it worked.

Springs, who finished with 16 points, actually beat the Badgers last season playing for Wisconsin-Milwaukee. The 6-foot-4 senior graduate transfer made the biggest shot of his career Saturday on a three-pointer with 11.2 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime.

With his team down a point with 11 seconds remaining, though, Springs’ off-balance three-pointer fell short to seal the Gophers sixth-straight loss to their border rival.

Wisconsin (16-3, 5-1) had a chance to score the game-winner in regulation, but Amir Coffey came up with the steal as the buzzer sounded. Coffey had a team-high 19 points, but the Badgers’ veteran group showed why it is arguably the Big Ten’s top team.

Eric Curry, who held his own defending Wisconsin’s Nigel Hayes after halftime, hit a baseline jumper to give the Gophers a 76-74 lead under a minute in the extra period.

But the Badgers drew up a play to free Bronson Koenig for a three-pointer give them a 77-76 advantage. Happ made 1-for-2 free throws to make it two-point game with 12.9 seconds left.

On the second missed foul shot, the Gophers brought up the ball quickly to try to get Springs open for a jump shot. But they handed the ball off to him too late to get an open look. His heavily contested three-pointer bounced off the rim to end the game.

Happ, who 22 of his team-high 27 points in the second half and overtime, struggled early to score over the Big Ten’s top shot blocker Reggie Lynch. But the 6-foot-10 sophomore eventually had his way in the post against the Gophers frontcourt.

Coffey’s three-pointer made it 48-45 Minnesota with 12:23 left in the second half, but Happ scored five straight points to give Wisconsin the lead. Coffey nailed his third three-pointer and Mason followed with a floater for a three-point advantage. But Happ responded with two more baskets in a row.

Coming off a game when they had a season-high 20 turnovers, the Gophers committed four straight turnovers down the stretch that gave Wisconsin the momentum. The Badgers took a 67-64 lead after Happ hit 1-for-2 free throws with 1:54 remaining. Lynch fouled out on the possession, finishing with eight points, seven rebounds and five blocks.