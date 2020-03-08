class 1a final mahtomedi 3, hermantown 2 (OT)

class 2a final: Eden prairie vs. hill-murray in progress at press time

Colin Hagstrom, front, skated toward a jubilant fan section and was joined by teammates after scoring in overtime to lift Mahtomedi past Hermantown 3-2 in the Class 1A boys' hockey state championship game Saturday at Xcel Energy Center. Mahtomedi was outshot 42-12 but limited Hermantown's high-quality scoring chances in winning its first Class 1A championship. "This group bought in and committed to one another," coach Jeff Poeschl said. Story on C2

Class 1A final: Senior Colin Hagstrom scores in overtime, giving Mahtomedi a 3-2 victory over Hermantown. C2