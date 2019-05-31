THE Traveler: Dave Marsh of Mahtomedi.

The scene: A worn American flag hangs on the side of a barn on McPolin Farm in Park City, Utah, illuminated by the sunrise which "cast its yellow glow on the barn," Marsh wrote in an e-mail.

The destination: McPolin Farm, a landmark of the Park City valley, was originally homesteaded in 1886 and was purchased by citizens in 1990. According to a man Marsh met on the farm, the McPolin barn is "one of the most photographed barns in Utah." The farm encompasses 160 acres and has paved and dirt trails for families to hike. The Park City area has much to photograph, Marsh said. "Only a few miles away is the Olympic Winter Training facility," he wrote. Marsh toured it and watched some practice taking place. "There are lots of exhibits and rides, such as the bobsled ride that families as well as individuals can enjoy. This can be done year round, as I have been told."

The shot: Marsh was compelled by the landscape, the barn and the large flag when he passed it on the highway. "I decided to get up very early the next day to capture the early sunrise on the barn. That early morning sunrise and late sunset produces a nice glow," he wrote.

Share your photos: To submit your travel photo for consideration to Viewfinders, share it on Instagram tagged with #STtravel, or e-mail a jpeg to viewfinders@startribune.com.