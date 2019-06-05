OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Authorities say a standoff involving a van on an Interstate 94 overpass resulted in two officer-involved shootings in Waukesha County.

Sheriff's officials have provided few details on what prompted the standoff that began about 4 p.m. Tuesday and continued into the night. A Facebook post by the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office about 1 a.m. Wednesday said there was no longer a threat to the community.

Interstate 94 reopened about 6 a.m. Wednesday as law enforcement officers remained at the scene on the Highway 67 overpass. Tactical officers had surrounded a minivan on the overpass in Oconomowoc during the standoff.

Earlier Tuesday, sheriff's officials said a subject was barricaded in a vehicle, possibly armed, leading to the full closure of the interstate.