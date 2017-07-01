Two successive early-morning shootings Saturday in Minneapolis have left three people injured, one critically.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department’s report:

Officers responded just before 2:30 a.m. to a report of a man with a gun in the 3100 block of Hennepin Avenue S. By the time they arrived, the call had been updated to a shooting and the officers found two male victims with multiple gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with injuries deemed non-life-threatening.

About five minutes later, gunshots were heard nearby and officers found a female victim who had been shot in the neck at Lagoon and Humboldt Avs. S. She also was taken to HCMC, where she is in critical condition.

It’s not known if the shootings are related, and police have released no information on a suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 612-692-8477 or to text 847411 (enter MPD, a space, and then the information).

STAFF REPORT