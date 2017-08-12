Three men were injured during an early morning shooting Saturday in downtown Minneapolis, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Hennepin Avenue South around 2:50 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found three men suffering from gunshot wounds and began providing medical assistance until paramedics arrived.

The victims were transported by ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center, where two were treated for noncritical injuries. The third remains in stable condition after being shot in the abdomen.

No information about a suspect has been released, and no arrests have been made in the case.

Investigators from the Minneapolis Police Department processed the scene but continue seeking witnesses. Anyone with information should text 847411 (enter MPD, a space, and then the information; all texts are anonymous), or call 612-692-8477.