Fire struck a foundry in northeast Minneapolis early Sunday, leaving the large building with extensive damage.

The blaze broke out about 2:15 a.m. at Prospect Foundry at 1225 Winter St., east of Interstate 35W and north of E. Hennepin Avenue, according to emergency dispatch audio.

No injuries have been reported, and no authorities have addressed a cause.

The fire melted sheet metal along the front of the building, said a photographer on the scene for the authoritative fire watch group Twin Cities Fire Wire. The roof also was damaged, the photographer said. There was no evidence that the building was occupied at the time, he said.

Fire crews had the blaze under control within three hours, and they left the scene late Sunday morning.

Officials with the foundry have yet to answer messages seeking further information about the fire. City fire officials also have yet to disclose details about the blaze.

Prospect Foundry, founded in 1936, produces iron castings for customers in the construction, mining, agricultural equipment and industrial markets.