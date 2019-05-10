MADISON, Wis. — An overnight fire has significantly damaged a Madison restaurant.
Firefighters responded to the Takara Japanese Restaurant just before midnight Thursday.
No injuries were reported. A damage estimate was not immediately available. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Overnight fire damages Japanese restaurant in Madison
