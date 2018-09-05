Night owls who use Interstate 94 in downtown Minneapolis will have to take the long way around the Lowry Hill Tunnel the next three nights.
On Wednesday, MnDOT will close the westbound lanes of I-94 from I-35W to I-394 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Thursday.
On Thursday and Friday, the eastbound lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. both nights.
When the lanes are closed, drivers will be directed to use the detour route of I-35W to Crosstown Hwy. 62 to Hwy. 100.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From The Drive
Local
Overnight closures planned on I-94 in downtown Minneapolis
Night owls who use Interstate 94 in downtown Minneapolis will have to take the long way around the Lowry Hill Tunnel the next three nights.
Local
Crashes hamper late Wednesday rush hour
As the Wednesday rush hour moves into its final stages, the system is littered with a number of crashes.
Local
Traffic crammed on I-94 in Minneapolis; rollover clears on Hwy. 65 in Fridley
Westbound I-94 remains crammed from Cedar Avenue to the Lowry Hill Tunnel. One of two crashes has cleared, but the one that remains near Chicago Avenue has traffic crawling in the area.
Local
Man captures his love for Northstar line with new German polka
Make no bones about it, Josh Larson is a huge fan of the Northstar commuter rail line.
Local
Friday traffic: An easy commute with few issues
Friday's generally serve up lighter volumes of traffic, and so far that's the case. The busiest routes may be those leading out of town as travelers take advantage of the Labor Day weekend.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.