FARGO, N.D. — The National Weather Service says warming temperatures and rain will lead to widespread overland flooding and potential ice jams on streams and rivers in the Red River Valley.

Flood forecasters say the Red River and most North Dakota and Minnesota tributaries near and north of the Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota area will continue to see river rises through the weekend.

Cass County engineer Jason Benson tells The Associated Press that Gardner, about 20 miles north of Fargo, is "getting hit a little bit harder" than other areas with overland flooding that is filling fields and overtopping townships roads. He says officials have responded to three calls for emergency sandbagging of residences in the area.

The weather service says a cool down next week could slow down runoff.