PLAN 923-91

Total finished sq. ft.: 2,144

Bed/bathrooms: 3/3

Stories: 2

Garage bays: 0

Foundation: Daylight basement, crawlspace, slab

Home plan: Overflow of outdoor living on three porches and two decks

A metal roof, board-and-batten wood siding, and decorative shutters lend timeless curb appeal to this farmhouse design. The generous front porch fosters indoor/outdoor living. The open floor plan creates a convenient and casual flow throughout the main living areas. A spacious kitchen island, with seating up to five, opens to the great room, which is warmed by a fireplace. A wide porch off the great room segues to decks on either side, plus a screened porch on the left and extra storage on the right. The opposite end of the main level offers a private master suite and a laundry room/mudroom. Two bedrooms and a bathroom are upstairs.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at www.eplans.com or call 1-866-228-0193.









