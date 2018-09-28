PLAN 923-91
Total finished sq. ft.: 2,144
Bed/bathrooms: 3/3
Stories: 2
Garage bays: 0
Foundation: Daylight basement, crawlspace, slab
A metal roof, board-and-batten wood siding, and decorative shutters lend timeless curb appeal to this farmhouse design. The generous front porch fosters indoor/outdoor living. The open floor plan creates a convenient and casual flow throughout the main living areas. A spacious kitchen island, with seating up to five, opens to the great room, which is warmed by a fireplace. A wide porch off the great room segues to decks on either side, plus a screened porch on the left and extra storage on the right. The opposite end of the main level offers a private master suite and a laundry room/mudroom. Two bedrooms and a bathroom are upstairs.
For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at www.eplans.com or call 1-866-228-0193.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.