PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Police in Pakistan say an overloaded passenger boat has capsized in the Indus River, killing at least eight people and leaving several others missing.
Local police chief Tanveer Khan says the boat sank Wednesday near the northwestern town of Haripur.
He says the wooden boat was carrying about 40 people but was designed for just 25. Search teams rescued 12 people and recovered eight bodies, including four children. Rescue operations are still underway.
Such accidents are common in Pakistan, where wooden boats are often used to transport goods and people living along rivers and lakes.
