Over-the-counter cough and cold medicines are the best way to help a child who has a cold feel better — right? Think again, says Dr. Jay L. Hoecker, an emeritus pediatrics specialist at Mayo Clinic.

Over-the-counter cough and cold medicines are intended to treat the symptoms, not the underlying disease. More important, these medications have potentially serious side effects, including fatal overdoses in children younger than 2.

Don't use over-the-counter medicines, except for fever reducers and pain relievers, to treat coughs and colds in children younger than 6, Hoecker recommends. Also, consider avoiding use of these medicines for children younger than 12.

Antibiotics can be used to combat bacterial infections but have no effect on viruses, which cause colds. If your child has a cold, antibiotics won't help.

An over-the-counter pain reliever — such as acetaminophen (Tylenol, others) or ibuprofen (Advil, Children's Motrin, others) — can reduce a fever and ease the pain of a sore throat. But follow the dosing guidelines carefully. For children younger than 3 months old, don't give acetaminophen until your baby has been seen by a doctor. Don't give ibuprofen to a child younger than 6 months old or to children who are vomiting constantly or are dehydrated.

Also, use caution when giving aspirin to children. Though aspirin is approved for use in children older than age 3, children and teenagers recovering from chickenpox or flu-like symptoms should never take it. This is because aspirin has been linked to Reye's syndrome, a rare but potentially life-threatening condition, in such children.

Avoid codeine, too. The Food and Drug Administration limits the use of prescription cough and cold medicines containing the opioids codeine or hydrocodone to adults age 18 and older.