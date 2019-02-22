TORONTO — Alex Ovechkin scored the 650th goal of his career and Braden Holtby made 40 saves as the Washington Capitals defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Thursday night.

Tom Wilson had a goal and an assist, and Brett Connolly also scored for Washington, which won consecutive games for the first time in two weeks. Lars Eller added two assists.

Andreas Johnsson and John Tavares scored for Toronto. Frederik Andersen made 25 stops.

The Leafs, who were playing at home for the first time since Feb. 6 following a season-long six-game trip that ended with a 3-2-1 record, entered 7-2-2 over their last 11, but had also dropped two straight.

The Capitals, meanwhile, were 6-3-1 over their previous 10 after a 0-5-2 stretch that culminated with a 6-3 loss at Scotiabank Arena on Jan. 23.

SHARKS 4, PENGUINS 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored a pair of first-period power-play goals, Martin Jones stopped 26 shots and San Jose took advantage of sloppy play by Pittsburgh Penguins.

Brent Burns picked up his 12th of the season, and Evander Kane added a short-handed goal for the Sharks, who beat Casey DeSmith three times in the opening 14 minutes and kept the Penguins in check the rest of the way to sweep the season series from the team that edged them in six games in the 2016 Stanley Cup Final.

The Sharks have won eight of 10 overall and pulled within one point of Calgary for the top spot in the Pacific Division.

DeSmith finished with 29 saves, but Pittsburgh stumbled out of the gate and never recovered to lose for just the second time in six games.

HURRICANES 4, PANTHERS 3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Justin Williams had two goals and an assist and Carolina rallied for two goals down to beat Florida.

Nino Niederreiter had a goal and an assist, and Justin Faulk also scored a goal Florida, which has won seven of its last nine games. Peter Mrazek made 27 saves.

Aleksander Barkov, Evgenii Dadonov and Jonathan Huberdeau each had a goal and an assist for the Panthers, whose three-game winning streak was snapped. James Reimer stopped 21 shots in his fourth consecutive start.

DEVILS 4, SENATORS 0

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Cory Schneider made 30 saves in posting his first shutout since November 2017 and New Jersey beat undermanned Ottawa in a game in which both teams gave indications they were getting ready to make trades in the next few days.

Travis Zajac, Steven Santini, Kurtis Gabriel and Miles Wood scored for the Devils, who won for the third time in four games.

Anders Nilsson had 27 saves for the Senators, whose 22-33-5 record is the worst in the NHL this season.

Mark Stone, Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel, the Senators' first, second- and fourth-leading scorers, were all healthy scratches.

WILD 4, RANGERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise had a goal and an assist, and Minnesota ended a five-game skid with a win over New York.

Mikael Granlund and Jared Spurgeon also scored and Jordan Greenway added an empty-netter. Devan Dubnyk made 33 saves for the Wild, who earned their first victory since Feb. 9 at New Jersey.

Despite their recent struggles, the Wild are still in the race for one of the final playoff spots in the Western Conference.

Pavel Buchnevich scored for the Rangersm and Henrik Lundqvist made 31 saves.