VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Alex Ovechkin had two goals and two assists to lift the Washington Capitals over the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Monday night.

The defending Stanley Cup champions also got goals from John Carlson, Evgeny Kuznetsov and T.J. Oshie.

Troy Stecher and Sven Baertschi scored for the Canucks (5-4-0).

Braden Holtby stopped 22 shots for Washington (4-2-2), while Vancouver's Anders Nilsson turned away 28.

The Capitals were first on the scoreboard, notching a goal during four-on-four play 2:20 into the game.

Carlson scored 2:20 into the game and Stecher tied it early in the second before Kuznetsov's power-play goal made it 2-1 midway through the second.

Ovechkin extended the lead with 26 seconds left in the period. His line peppered Nilsson with shots, and the Canucks goalie managed to stop a blast from Nicklas Backstom, but couldn't contain the rebound. The puck bounced off Ovechkin and into the net.

Baertschi scored 20 seconds into the third period on a power play for his third goal of the year, but Ovechkin added a power-play goal about five minutes later, then assisted as Oshie iced it with his empty-netter.

NOTES: Ovechkin has eight goals in eight games.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Play at Edmonton on Thursday night.

Canucks: Begin a two-game swing at Vegas on Wednesday night before playing the Coyotes on Thursday.