MADISON, Wis. — A new report shows Republicans and Democratic groups have poured nearly $24 million into Wisconsin elections.
Government watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign released findings Wednesday that show Republican express advocacy groups have spent $17.3 million and Democratic express advocacy groups have spent about $6.6 million. Express advocacy groups use words such as "vote for" or "vote against" in their ads and mailings.
The groups have spent about $17 million on the race between Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Democratic challenger Tony Evers. The groups have spent about $3.4 million on legislative races and $3.3 million on the attorney general's race.
The biggest spenders include two PACs controlled by the Republican Governors Association and the Greater Wisconsin Political Independent Expenditure Fund, a corporation that works to elect Democratic candidates.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.