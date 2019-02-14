ATLANTA — Coca-Cola is reporting solid profit and revenue numbers, but the strong dollar could slow organic revenue in the coming year.
That overshadowed a respectable fourth quarter, and shares slid almost 3 percent before the opening bell Thursday.
Coca-Cola Co. reported net income of $870 million, after a loss in the same period last year.
Per-share earns for the Atlanta company were 20 cents, or 43 cents when adjusted for one-time costs and gains, which is in line with Wall Street projections, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue at $7.06 billion was also in line.
