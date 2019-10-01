ATHENS, Greece — Outgoing European Central Bank President Mario Draghi says European Union leaders should apply lessons learned in the decade since the global financial crisis to avoid "foreseeable risks" in the future.
Speaking in Athens, Draghi urged governments in the 19-member euro currency union to have more closely coordinated policies.
Draghi was honored at a ceremony late Tuesday at the Academy of Athens, the country's most prestigious academic research establishment.
He has served as ECB president since 2011 and will be succeeded on Nov. 1 by former International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde.
