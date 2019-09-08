Byron Buxton is headed to California to be examined by a shoulder specialist, and Ryan LaMarre is a Twin again.

Busy day for the Twins’ outfield.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said the decision to get another opinion on Buxton’s status was made a few days ago. “He obviously has something going on in” his shoulder, Baldelli said. “It’s not like he’s completely symptom-free.”

Buxton hasn’t swung a bat during a game since Aug. 1, a day after colliding with the center field wall in Miami. The injury flared up again during his rehab, limiting him to defense and pinch-running.

With Marwin Gonzalez also sidelined, and Jake Cave and Max Kepler battling injuries, too, the Twins added to their depth on Sunday by acquiring former Twin Ryan LaMarre from Atlanta for cash. The 30-year-old Michigan native, who made the team during spring training 2018, spent this season with Gwinnett, the Braves’ Class AAA team. LaMarre batted .311 with nine home runs, and takes Michael Pineda’s spot on the 40-man roster.

He’s on the bench today, with LaMonte Wade in the lineup. The Twins will try to win the series with Cleveland today, with Randy Dobnak serving as the “opener” for the second time in a week. Here are the lineups:

INDIANS

Lindor SS

Mercado CF

Santana 1B

Puig RF

Kipnis 2B

Reyes DH

Allen LF

Plawecki C

Chang 3B

Clevinger RHP

TWINS

Kepler RF

Garver DH

Polanco SS

Rosario LF

Astudillo C

Arraez 3B

Adrianza 1B

Wade CF

Schoop 2B

Dobnak RHP