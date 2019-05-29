– Thomas Smiley seemingly could do anything and enjoyed everything.

He was an excellent swimmer, an expert scuba diver. He was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for auto racing, twin loves he shared with the family he adored. Every place was a favorite place, his wife Gale said from their Granite Bay, Calif., home Tuesday, but Maui was special. Gale and Thomas bought a place there on Ka'anapali Shores, a family vacation home. Thomas was 65 now, retired from his California optometry practices.

He was in the water off Ka'anapali just before 9 a.m. Saturday when he was killed in a shark attack 60 yards offshore.

"He went out for one last swim before breakfast. I was on the third floor lanai," Gale Smiley said Tuesday. "It happened right in front of me. No words can express."

It was the sixth shark attack in Hawaii this year, according to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources' division of aquatic resources, and the first fatal attack in Hawaiian waters since a 2015 attack on a snorkeler at Kanahena Point 40 miles to the south, Hawaii officials said.

Shark attacks are rare; fatal attacks more so. The odds are one in 12 million, shark expert Michael Domeier, president and executive director of the Marine Conservation Science Institute, told Honolulu television KHON.

On Tuesday, Gale Smiley recalled the man she's known since they were teenagers in Southern California. "He lived and breathed for his family. He wanted to show them what it meant to be a good person, a good friend, a good human being," Smiley said. "He always said, 'Try everything. Be adventurous. Don't be afraid.' "

Smiley was unconscious when he was pulled from water about 25 feet deep, Honolulu television station KHON reported. One leg was severed at the knee. Witnesses watched first responders' attempts to revive him, Hawaii News Now reported. Authorities on the island said warning signs were posted along Honokowai Point where the attack occurred.

Gale Smiley questioned that Tuesday. She said the couple saw no warning signs and said her husband would not have taken to the water if he knew it was unsafe. Smiley said she was told after the deadly attack that authorities had been monitoring the water after earlier shark activity.

"He was an advanced diver. If a sign was posted at that location … He would not have gone into the water," Smiley said. "Tom would like it if lessons were learned from this."