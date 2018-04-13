BOISE, Idaho — Patrick F. McManus, a prolific writer best known for his humor columns in fishing and hunting magazines who also wrote mystery novels and one-man comedy plays, has died. He was 84.
McManus' business partner Tim Behrens said Friday that McManus died Wednesday evening at a nursing facility in Spokane, Washington, where he had been in declining health. Behrens performed the one-man plays.
McManus was Born in Sandpoint, Idaho, on Aug. 25, 1933.
He wrote monthly humor columns for more than three decades for the popular magazines Field & Stream and Outdoor Life.
He also wrote a series of mystery novels with a darker form of humor than his outdoor writing.
