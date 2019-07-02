Make the great outdoors even greater with cool gadgets to make life easier so you can further enjoy all of summer's awesomeness.

Yes, we know that you may get outside to get away from technology, but a Wi-Fi barbecue thermometer means you can check on dinner without having to step away from your guests. A robot lawn mower will quietly cut the grass so you can get more hammock time.

I, Robot: Hate mowing the lawn? New versions of robotic lawn mowers do the dirty work for you, quietly and efficiently. Husqvarna's Automower 430XH cuts up to eight-tenths of an acre, and automatically recharges, $2,699.95 husqvarna.com

Be the coolest of them all: The Coolest cooler has a 60-quart capacity and keeps ice cold for four to five days. But it also has a splashproof and shockproof speaker, a secret compartment to hold small items (like a phone), bottle opener, corkscrew, plates and other picnic needs. Lids can be customizable to add a blender, bar-top table or a solar-panel lid to charge cellphones. Starting at $249, coolest.com

Monitor dinner on your phone: Maverick's Wi-Fi digital thermometer lets you monitor your food from anywhere via an app. Comes with two meat probes and is water-resistant. $129.99, maverickthermometers.com

Scram, skeeters: Trap and quietly kill mosquitoes and more, up to one acre, with the Dynatrap insect trap. The trap uses UV light and produces carbon dioxide (the same gas we emit when we exhale) to attract the pests, and sucks them up with a quiet vacuum. Pesticide- and odor-free, $189, abt.com

Italian-style pizzas at home: You can cook four pizzas at once in 90 seconds with the Alfa 4 Pizze Copper Top Wood Fired Oven. The oven's interior is designed to efficiently circulate heat, letting the oven reach higher temperatures, faster, while multiple layers of European ceramic fiber surrounding the oven are heat-resistant to 2,000 degrees F. Compact enough to use on balconies or terraces. $2,799, abt.com

Grill-smart: Lynx Grill's sleek SmartGrill is an internet-connected gas grill that automatically cooks foods based on user preference. Smart grillers can use their smart device or voice commands to find recipes and cook perfectly with Trident infrared burners, similar to what professional chefs use. $7,119, www.abt.com