About an hour before tipoff Friday the Wolves announced key reserve Nemanja Bjelica would be unavailable for Friday’s game against Miami at Target Center. Left mid-foot sprain.

Strike one.

A bit later, the second shoe fell. Starting point guard Jeff Teague, with a sort right Achilles, was out, too.

A top reserve, the starting point guard. Strike two.

It was a bad omen.

Out of synch from the start, the Wolves struggled on offense early and on defense pretty much from start to finish. Aaron Brooks started for Teague, but coach Tom Thibodeau quickly went to Tyus Jones to run the offense.

Nothing much seemed to work in a 109-97 loss to the Heat at Target Center.

The Wolves scored the game’s first two points, but it was the only lead they held.

After nearly giving away a 26-point lead in the fourth quarter of Friday’s victory over Orlando, the Wolves never really had a lead to lose this time. The Heat was hot out of the gate, streaking to a 13-point lead in the first half of the first quarter.

Miami buried the Wolves under an avalanche of three-pointers. Miami went 19-for-39 from three, easily the most threes the best three-point percentage the Wolves have allowed an opponent this season. They came early and often, especially from the corner, with little apparent adjustment by Minnesota.

– the former Wolves player – hitting on six of nine on the way to 21 points. His three-pointer on the break with 6:20 left in the game put the Heat up 19 and brought boos from the crowd of 18,978.

Goran Dragic hit five three-pointers on the way to 20points.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 18 points with 11 rebounds. But 16 of those points and seven of those rebounds came in the fourth quarter, after Whiteside (16 points, 10 rebounds) had finished for the night. Andrew Wiggins and Jimmy Butler each had 18 points as well.

– and had two second-chance points in that mix – while streaking to a 22-9 lead in the first 6:08 of the game.

– Miami’s fifth in the first 12 minutes – put Miami up 28-24 entering the second.

The Heat kept taking advantage of the Wolves defense in the second. The Heat hit on five of nine three-pointers in the second. Leading the way was Wayne Ellington off the Miami bench, who hit two of three three-pointers in the quarter and also hit three free throws after Jamal Crawford fouled him on a three-point attempt.

Bottom line is the Wolves got no closer than five points in the second quarter. Miami, meanwhile, closed out the half on a 5-2 run to take a 58-48 lead.

The Wolves just couldn’t seem to gain ground. With Miami hitting another three three-pointers in the third quarter, the Heat lead grew as large as 15. Miami still led by 11, 81-70, entering the fourth.