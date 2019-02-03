BANGOR, Maine — Records show that Maine Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins had the best fundraising quarter of her career after she delivered a pivotal vote that helped seat Brett Kavanaugh on the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Bangor Daily News reports that after announcing her decision to vote in favor of Kavanaugh's nomination during a speech on the Senate floor in early October, Collins raised $1.8 million in the final quarter of 2018.

Federal Election Commission records show that of the nearly $900,000 Collins received from individual donors who contributed more than $200 to her campaign, just $19,000 came from individuals with Maine addresses.

Collins' deputy campaign treasurer Amy Abbott says they made an effort to have a strong quarter to show Collins is "prepared to run a vigorous campaign in 2020."