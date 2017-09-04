They call it the Great Minnesota Get-Together for a reason. Where else can you gather with thousands of your closest friends, have an endless supply of food and entertainment and learn a thing or two about animals, art or kitchen gadgets?
The fair also is an Instagrammer’s paradise, so we asked our readers to take us along and tag us with their best photos. See more on Instagram at #stribstatefair.
Star Tribune Recommends
Star Tribune Recommends
Star Tribune Recommends
Star Tribune Recommends
Star Tribune Recommends
More From Variety
Variety
In an increasingly cashless world, fewer have a dime to spare for panhandlers
In an increasingly cashless world, fewer have a dime to spare for panhandlers.
TV & Media
TV picks for Sept. 5: 'American Horror Story: Cult,' 'Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood,' 'Campus Eats'
The horror! The horror!Sarah Paulson screams more in the early episodes of "American Horror Story: Cult" than she did in all previous seasons of the…
Variety
Ask Amy: Mother-in-law refuses day care idea
Dear Amy: My mother-in-law has no tact and no respect. But she is well-intentioned and kind in her own way. She loves her kids…
Books
A chance to draw Hellboy was comic-book heaven for this veteran artist
Despite a quarter-century of professional comic-book illustrating — and having drawn some of the most popular superheroes ever — artist Shawn Martinbrough still had a…
TV & Media
TV talk-show highlights Sept. 5
morning7 a.m.Today Author Katherine Schwarzenegger; rock band Stereophonics performs. (KARE, Ch. 11)9 a.m.Live With Kelly and Ryan Sam Heughan, Henrik Lundqvist, "Property Brothers"…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.