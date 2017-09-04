Gallery: The lines are even long in the rain at Sweet Martha’s. Photo by @aimfirephoto, Amy Hedberg.

They call it the Great Minnesota Get-Together for a reason. Where else can you gather with thousands of your closest friends, have an endless supply of food and entertainment and learn a thing or two about animals, art or kitchen gadgets?

The fair also is an Instagrammer’s paradise, so we asked our readers to take us along and tag us with their best photos. See more on Instagram at #stribstatefair.



































