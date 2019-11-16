Our Climate is Warming, In Spite of Chilly 2019

Ice Safety
 
Our recent cold snap has been just enough to freeze over some area lakes and ponds, but be careful out there as most locations still don't have adequate ice to walk on. Here are some guidelines for ice safety from the MN DNR and remember that ice is NEVER 100% safe!
 
See more ice safety from the MN DNR HERE:
 
No Major Storms in Sight...
 
It's been cold, but not too snowy so far this November. MSP has only seen 1.6" of snow through the first half of the month, which is nearly 2" below average. We're also more than 2" below average for the season, which starts July 1st. Interestingly, MSP average 9.3" of snow during the month of November with the snowiest being 46.9" back in 1991. Last November, we only had 4" and the last time we had near average snow during the month of November was back in 2014, when 9.4" fell.
 
2nd Coldest Start to November at MSP Through November 14th
 
Well is certainly has been cold so far this month with some of the coldest air we've seen since early March nearly 8 months ago. Temps have felt more like mid winter with highs only warming into the 10s and 20s and overnight lows dipping into the single digits! The coldest temperature I saw last week was -21F in Isabella!! The coldest low at MSP last week was 5F, which is the coldest it has been this early in the year since November 4th 1991, when the mercury dropped to -3F. Interestingly, the average temperature at MSP (through November 14th) is 26.9F, which is the 2nd coldest start to any November on record.
 
Saturday Weather Outlook
 
Well, well, well... Look at that! We might be able to sneak up into the lower 40s on Saturday for the first time since November 9th. Since then, temps have been well below average with the coldest days on Monday and Tuesday when we were nearly -30F below average! With that said, temps will be near average today and it will feel MUCH warmer than it did earlier last week.
 
Sunday Weather Outlook
 
Here's the weather outlook across the region for Saturday, which looks much warmer than it was earlier this week. Note that temps will still be running a little bit below average east of the Mississippi River, but folks west of the Twin Cities will finally get back to above average temps as highs warm into the 40s and even low 50s!
 
Weekend Clipper
 
Here's the simulated radar from AM Saturday to AM Monday, which shows a weak clipper scooting across the region. A light rain/snow mix will be possible across parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin mainly late Sunday into early monday with the best chane of moisture generally north of the Twin Cities.
 
The clipper that is expected to scoot through the Upper Midwest late Saturday into Sunday will have the potential to drop as much as 0.10" to 0.20" of liquid precipitation, generally north and east of the Twin Cities. Temperatures will be cold enough for some minor snow accumulations as well, but the best chance of 1" to 2" looks to moe likely in northeast Minnesota and into central and northern Wisconsin. The Twin Cities on the other hand may only get a slushy coating of snow through Sunday.
 
MSP 7-Day Outlook
 
The 7-day outlook for MSP looks a little warmer than it did last week with temps bouncing around the mid/upper 30s and lower 40s. Note that these readings will be pretty close to average for this time of the year. There also appears to be a couple of precipitation chances over the next several days, but I still don't see any major storm systems developing close to home anytime soon. 
 
Extended Temperature Outlook for the Twin Cities
 
Both the ECMWF (European model) and the GFS (American Model) keep temperatures in the 30s and 40s through the end of the month, which will likely be at or slightly above average for the 2nd half of November. Note that the average high temp at MSP in mid November is in the lower 40s, which drops to near freezing (32F) at the end of the month. 
 
8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the temperature outlook from November 22nd to the 28th suggests that warmer than average temps may linger across the High Plains, the West Coast and into Alaska. However, slightly cooler than average temps could hold on across parts of the Central and Southern US and into the Northeast. 


8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook across the nation suggests wetter weather will be possible across the southern tier of the nation as we head into the last full week of November. Meanwhile, drier weather looks to settle in across the Pacific Northwest through the Upper Mississippi River Valley.


4th Wettest Year on Record at MSP (So Far Through November 14)
 
We're creeping closer to the wettest year on record at MSP, which currently stands at 40.32" set in 2016. So far, we're sitting at 4th wettest spot with 39.38" of total precipitation for the year thus far... That's only 0.94" away from the top spot and we've still got nearly 1.5 months left of 2019!
 
It's Been a Wet 2019 So Far...
 
The numbers below are quite impressive to say the least. Note that every climate reporting station listed below is above average precipitation for 2019. Incredibly, MSP is nearly 11" above average precipitation so far through November 14th, while Rochester is nearly 21" above average precipitation so far this year. Unreal! By the way, Rochester is already more than 7" above its wettest year ever recorded 43.94" set in 1990 and there is nearly 1.5 months left of 2019! 
 
Minnesota Crop Progress & Condition - November 12th
 
"Corn harvested for grain reached 63 percent, 11 days behind the average. Corn moisture content of grain at harvest averaged 22 percent, remaining the same as the previous week. Ninety-one percent of the soybean crop has been harvested, 9 days behind last year and 15 days behind normal."
 
See more from the USDA HERE:
 
  "Phenology: October 29th, 2019"
 
If you've got a spare moment, have a listen to this wonderful podcast from John Latimer, a resident phenologist in northern Minnesota on KAXE. John is very knowledeable in the outdoor world and how certain events in nature are related to changes in the weather and climate. Here's the latest phenology report from last week: "Taking time to contemplate what is happening in nature is one of the many aspects of Northern Community Radio that sets us apart from any other radio station.  Each day we bring you a phenology note where our resident phenologist John Latimer shares a note from his journals of more than 35 years of climate and nature data collection.  Each Tuesday we dig even deeper with the full Phenology Report.  This week John discusses ice skating, falling thru the ice and much more!"
 
See more from KAXE.org HERE:
 
Our Climate is Warming, In Spite of Chilly 2019
By Paul Douglas
 
Seven months in 2019 have been colder than average in Minnesota. A cool, wet signal means this year is among the 15th chilliest in recorded history, according to Dr. Mark Seeley. 
 
No matter that Minnesota has warmed 3-4F since 1830, or our weather pattern is now demonstrably wetter. We are wired to experience weather, not climate. It's the difference between CNN Headlines News and The History Channel. Or between seeing one freeze frame - and watching an entire 2-hour movie. NOAA says since 2010 Twin Cities record highs are beating out record lows by 92 percent to 8 percent.
 
ECMWF (European) guidance keeps daytime highs above freezing into Thanksgiving, with 4 or 5 days of 40s from today into next week.
 
I still don't see any headline-leading storms anytime soon, but a weak cool frontal passage may whip up a coating of slush tonight.
 
NOAA says no El Nino is brewing this winter to keep us milder. Expect occasional polar plunges and (probably) less snow than the 77.1 inches that fell on MSP last winter.
Extended Forecast

SATURDAY: Windy. Light mix tonight. Winds: SE 15-25. High: 43.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain/Snow mix. Winds: S 5-15. Low: 34.

SUNDAY: Flurries taper. Clouds linger. Winds. NW 7-12. High: 38.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and quiet. Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: 29. High: 41.

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun, milder. Winds: SE 7-12. Wake-up: 30. High: 44.

WEDNESDAY: Pasty clouds. Risk of a rain shower. Winds: N 10-20. Wake-up: 33. High: 40.

THURSDAY: Intervals of sunshine. Chilly breeze. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 27. High: 35.

FRIDAY: Sunny spurts. 40F feels pretty good. Winds: SW 10-20. Wake-up: 23. High: 41.
This Day in Weather History
November 16th

1933: Record lows are set in a few locations including Farmington with a low of 11 degrees below zero, Little Falls at 10 degrees below zero, Chaska at 9 below and Milaca at 8 degrees below.

1931: A tornado touches down near Maple Plain in Hennepin County. The tornado damage path was five miles long.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
November 16th

Average High: 41F (Record: 68F set in 1953)
Average Low: 26F (Record: -2F set in 1933)

Record Rainfall: 1.27" set in 1996
Record Snowfall: 10.0" set in 1909
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
November 16th

Sunrise: 7:11am
Sunset: 4:43pm

Hours of Daylight: ~10 hours & 5 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 44 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 5 hours & 38 minutes
Moon Phase for November 16th at Midnight
2.6 Days Before Last Quarter Moon

What's in the Night Sky?

"On November 15 and 16, 2019, before going to bed look for the moon in your eastern sky. It’ll be a bright waning gibbous moon, and you might notice two bright stars in its vicinity. These stars are noticeable for being both bright and close together on the sky’s dome, and that is why – in legends of the sky – they often represent Twins. The stars are Castor and Pollux in the constellation Gemini. From mid-northern latitudes, they appear over your eastern horizon with the moon by around 9 p.m. From the Southern Hemisphere, they all ascend in the east a bit later in the evening. If you’re not one for staying up late, you can always get up before dawn to view the moon and Gemini stars in the morning sky. Then they’ll be in the west! The bright moon will make it difficult to see the entire, faint starlit figure of the Twins for the next few nights. But Castor and Pollux are bright! You should be able to pick them out, even when the moon is close."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
 
Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows 1,587 tornadoes since the beginning of the year. May was a very active month and produced several hundred tornadoes across the Central US and across parts of the Ohio Valley.
 
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through November 14th suggests that there have been a total of 1,587 which is above the 2005-2015 short term average of 1322. Interestingly, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2011, when nearly 1,849 tornadoes were reported.
 
Saturday Weather Outlook
 
Temperatures in the eastern half of the country will still be quite a bit colder than average with readings running nearly -10F to -20F below average, while folks in the western half of the country will be nearly +5F to +15F above average! It appears that temps will warm even more over the next couple of days in the Southwest, which could be enough to set high temperature records across parts of California.
 
________________________________________________________________________
 
National Weather Outlook
 
Here's the weather outlook as we head into the weekend. Note that areas of heavy rain will continue across parts of the Southeast and into the Mid-Atlantic states as a coastal storm lifts north along the East Coast. There will also be a smaller storm will slide east of the Rockies and impact the Upper Midwest over the weekend with light rain/snow accumulations.
 

Heavy Ranifall Potential
 
The 7-day precipitation forecast from NOAA's WPC, shows heavy rain across eastern North and South Carolina, but the heaviest looks to stay offshore. Meanwhile, areas of heavier precipitation will be heading into the Desert Southeast, which will be remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Raymond that will lift north over the next few days. Some spots in Arizona could get a good soaking here as we head into next week. 
 
______________________________________________________________________
 
Tropical Storm Raymond
 
Tropical Storm Raymond has developed in the Eastern Pacific and is expected to remain at tropical storm strength as it lifts north toward Mexico over the next couple/few days.
 
Tracking Raymond
 
The latest forecast from NOAA's National Hurricane Center suggests that Raymond will drift north over the next few days and could perhaps impact the southern part of Baja California by late weekend or early next week as a tropical depression. Gusty winds and locally heavy rain will likely impact parts of northwestern Mexico and will also bring areas of heavier rain to the Desert Southwest.
 
"Hell Yes, Weird Ice Disk Season Is Upon Us"
 
"With winter comes changes, many of which are bad. The days get darker sooner. Christmas carols play everywhere. Sure, there are good things about winter, but at least for me, it’s particularly hard to find joy in the early days of the season, when the memory of summer and fall is still fresh. If you’re like me, then may I offer you a life raft in this sea of turbulent early winter emotions? Or more aptly, a life ice disk. Video emerged on Thursday of the first known swirly ice disk of the season. While smaller than the monstrous platter of ice that clogged Maine’s Presumpscot River last year, the new floating circle of ice spotted in Haynesville, Maine is still enough to stir my cold, dead heart. Local television station WABI shared footage a viewer captured of the ice disk. Though the station didn’t identify the exact location, it’s likely on the Mattawamkeag River that cuts through the tiny hamlet in the northeast part of the state near the U.S.-Canada border. The video shows the disk lazily rotating in the river current. Ice disks are usually a dead-of-winter phenomenon, but there’s no official ice disk season (sorry, I totally lied to you in the headline and I hope you can forgive me). They can form anytime the weather gets cold. And this week’s record cold snap in the eastern U.S. certainly helped with that part of the ice disk recipe."
 
See more from Gizmodo HERE:
 

"Snow in Texas and ice in Alabama? Unusual cold weather could become more common"
 
"A wavier jet stream brings cold Arctic air down south. That may be a counterintuitive result of climate change, some scientists say. This week, temperatures are expected to hit historic lows across much of North America. Already, it has snowed in Texas and frozen in Tennessee, and hundreds of towns and cities are preparing for icy cold weather. This week’s cold snap isn’t exactly unseasonal—after all, it’s autumn, heading toward winter, and it’s the time of year when much of North America sinks into chilly weather. Some scientists think, though, that the frequency and intensity of these kinds of cold interludes may be changing as the planet warms, as counterintuitive as that might sound. “This Arctic outbreak is connected to the behavior of the jet stream and the polar vortex,” says Judah Cohen, an atmospheric scientist at MIT. And those, in turn, are affected by a changing climate—mostly by intense warming in the high Arctic. The topic is controversial in the atmospheric science community, but some think they see a connection between a warmer planet and cold blasts of weather like the one North America is experiencing right now."
 
See more from NatGeo HERE:
 

"Wind and solar can save the planet — can they save our water supply, too?"
 
"Solar panels and wind turbines are lifelines to any non-apocalyptic version of the future. They’ll help us keep the lights on, the air breathable, and the planet inhabitable. But while the climate and health benefits of wind and solar are well known, they have another, underappreciated feature that could come in handy in our inevitably warmer, drier future: They don’t rely on water. A new study published in Nature Communications explores how this often overlooked benefit could help alleviate water scarcity and improve food security during a drought. The paper looks at California, where surface water — the kind found in rivers and lakes — is shared between hydropower facilities that produce electricity and farmers downstream who use it for irrigation. During a drought, there’s less surface water available, forcing farmers to turn to the groundwater found in aquifers to water their crops. After a recent five-year dry spell where groundwater was being pumped out faster than it could be replenished, California’s aquifers are now depleted."
 
See more from Grist HERE:
 
Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX

