Our Climate is Warming, In Spite of Chilly 2019

Ice Safety

Our recent cold snap has been just enough to freeze over some area lakes and ponds, but be careful out there as most locations still don't have adequate ice to walk on. Here are some guidelines for ice safety from the MN DNR and remember that ice is NEVER 100% safe!

_____________________________________________________________________

No Major Storms in Sight...

It's been cold, but not too snowy so far this November. MSP has only seen 1.6" of snow through the first half of the month, which is nearly 2" below average. We're also more than 2" below average for the season, which starts July 1st. Interestingly, MSP average 9.3" of snow during the month of November with the snowiest being 46.9" back in 1991. Last November, we only had 4" and the last time we had near average snow during the month of November was back in 2014, when 9.4" fell.

________________________________________________________________________

2nd Coldest Start to November at MSP Through November 14th

Well is certainly has been cold so far this month with some of the coldest air we've seen since early March nearly 8 months ago. Temps have felt more like mid winter with highs only warming into the 10s and 20s and overnight lows dipping into the single digits! The coldest temperature I saw last week was -21F in Isabella!! The coldest low at MSP last week was 5F, which is the coldest it has been this early in the year since November 4th 1991, when the mercury dropped to -3F. Interestingly, the average temperature at MSP (through November 14th) is 26.9F, which is the 2nd coldest start to any November on record.

__________________________________________________________________________

Saturday Weather Outlook

Well, well, well... Look at that! We might be able to sneak up into the lower 40s on Saturday for the first time since November 9th. Since then, temps have been well below average with the coldest days on Monday and Tuesday when we were nearly -30F below average! With that said, temps will be near average today and it will feel MUCH warmer than it did earlier last week.

_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday Weather Outlook

Here's the weather outlook across the region for Saturday, which looks much warmer than it was earlier this week. Note that temps will still be running a little bit below average east of the Mississippi River, but folks west of the Twin Cities will finally get back to above average temps as highs warm into the 40s and even low 50s!

_________________________________________________________________________

Weekend Clipper

Here's the simulated radar from AM Saturday to AM Monday, which shows a weak clipper scooting across the region. A light rain/snow mix will be possible across parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin mainly late Sunday into early monday with the best chane of moisture generally north of the Twin Cities.

________________________________________________________________________

The clipper that is expected to scoot through the Upper Midwest late Saturday into Sunday will have the potential to drop as much as 0.10" to 0.20" of liquid precipitation, generally north and east of the Twin Cities. Temperatures will be cold enough for some minor snow accumulations as well, but the best chance of 1" to 2" looks to moe likely in northeast Minnesota and into central and northern Wisconsin. The Twin Cities on the other hand may only get a slushy coating of snow through Sunday.

_____________________________________________________________________________

MSP 7-Day Outlook

The 7-day outlook for MSP looks a little warmer than it did last week with temps bouncing around the mid/upper 30s and lower 40s. Note that these readings will be pretty close to average for this time of the year. There also appears to be a couple of precipitation chances over the next several days, but I still don't see any major storm systems developing close to home anytime soon.

_________________________________________________________________________

Extended Temperature Outlook for the Twin Cities

Both the ECMWF (European model) and the GFS (American Model) keep temperatures in the 30s and 40s through the end of the month, which will likely be at or slightly above average for the 2nd half of November. Note that the average high temp at MSP in mid November is in the lower 40s, which drops to near freezing (32F) at the end of the month.

_____________________________________________________________________

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the temperature outlook from November 22nd to the 28th suggests that warmer than average temps may linger across the High Plains, the West Coast and into Alaska. However, slightly cooler than average temps could hold on across parts of the Central and Southern US and into the Northeast.

_______________________________________________________________________ 8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook across the nation suggests wetter weather will be possible across the southern tier of the nation as we head into the last full week of November. Meanwhile, drier weather looks to settle in across the Pacific Northwest through the Upper Mississippi River Valley.

______________________________________________________________________

4th Wettest Year on Record at MSP (So Far Through November 14)

We're creeping closer to the wettest year on record at MSP, which currently stands at 40.32" set in 2016. So far, we're sitting at 4th wettest spot with 39.38" of total precipitation for the year thus far... That's only 0.94" away from the top spot and we've still got nearly 1.5 months left of 2019! ____________________________________________________________________________ It's Been a Wet 2019 So Far... The numbers below are quite impressive to say the least. Note that every climate reporting station listed below is above average precipitation for 2019. Incredibly, MSP is nearly 11" above average precipitation so far through November 14th, while Rochester is nearly 21" above average precipitation so far this year. Unreal! By the way, Rochester is already more than 7" above its wettest year ever recorded 43.94" set in 1990 and there is nearly 1.5 months left of 2019! _____________________________________________________________________________

Minnesota Crop Progress & Condition - November 12th