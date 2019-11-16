Our Climate is Warming, In Spite of Chilly 2019

Extended Forecast
SATURDAY: Windy. Light mix tonight. Winds: SE 15-25. High: 43.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain/Snow mix. Winds: S 5-15. Low: 34.
SUNDAY: Flurries taper. Clouds linger. Winds. NW 7-12. High: 38.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and quiet. Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: 29. High: 41.
TUESDAY: More clouds than sun, milder. Winds: SE 7-12. Wake-up: 30. High: 44.
WEDNESDAY: Pasty clouds. Risk of a rain shower. Winds: N 10-20. Wake-up: 33. High: 40.
THURSDAY: Intervals of sunshine. Chilly breeze. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 27. High: 35.
FRIDAY: Sunny spurts. 40F feels pretty good. Winds: SW 10-20. Wake-up: 23. High: 41.
______________________________________________________
This Day in Weather History
November 16th
1933: Record lows are set in a few locations including Farmington with a low of 11 degrees below zero, Little Falls at 10 degrees below zero, Chaska at 9 below and Milaca at 8 degrees below.
1931: A tornado touches down near Maple Plain in Hennepin County. The tornado damage path was five miles long.
_________________________________________________
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
November 16th
Average High: 41F (Record: 68F set in 1953)
Average Low: 26F (Record: -2F set in 1933)
Record Rainfall: 1.27" set in 1996
Record Snowfall: 10.0" set in 1909
_________________________________________________________
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
November 16th
Sunrise: 7:11am
Sunset: 4:43pm
Hours of Daylight: ~10 hours & 5 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 44 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 5 hours & 38 minutes
__________________________________________________________
Moon Phase for November 16th at Midnight
2.6 Days Before Last Quarter Moon
___________________________________
What's in the Night Sky?
"On November 15 and 16, 2019, before going to bed look for the moon in your eastern sky. It’ll be a bright waning gibbous moon, and you might notice two bright stars in its vicinity. These stars are noticeable for being both bright and close together on the sky’s dome, and that is why – in legends of the sky – they often represent Twins. The stars are Castor and Pollux in the constellation Gemini. From mid-northern latitudes, they appear over your eastern horizon with the moon by around 9 p.m. From the Southern Hemisphere, they all ascend in the east a bit later in the evening. If you’re not one for staying up late, you can always get up before dawn to view the moon and Gemini stars in the morning sky. Then they’ll be in the west! The bright moon will make it difficult to see the entire, faint starlit figure of the Twins for the next few nights. But Castor and Pollux are bright! You should be able to pick them out, even when the moon is close."
See more from Earth Sky HERE:
______________________________________________________________________________
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows 1,587 tornadoes since the beginning of the year. May was a very active month and produced several hundred tornadoes across the Central US and across parts of the Ohio Valley.
_______________________________________________________________________________
________________________________________________________________________
Saturday Weather Outlook
Temperatures in the eastern half of the country will still be quite a bit colder than average with readings running nearly -10F to -20F below average, while folks in the western half of the country will be nearly +5F to +15F above average! It appears that temps will warm even more over the next couple of days in the Southwest, which could be enough to set high temperature records across parts of California.
________________________________________________________________________
National Weather Outlook
Here's the weather outlook as we head into the weekend. Note that areas of heavy rain will continue across parts of the Southeast and into the Mid-Atlantic states as a coastal storm lifts north along the East Coast. There will also be a smaller storm will slide east of the Rockies and impact the Upper Midwest over the weekend with light rain/snow accumulations.
______________________________________________________________________________
Heavy Ranifall Potential
The 7-day precipitation forecast from NOAA's WPC, shows heavy rain across eastern North and South Carolina, but the heaviest looks to stay offshore. Meanwhile, areas of heavier precipitation will be heading into the Desert Southeast, which will be remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Raymond that will lift north over the next few days. Some spots in Arizona could get a good soaking here as we head into next week.
______________________________________________________________________
Tropical Storm Raymond
Tropical Storm Raymond has developed in the Eastern Pacific and is expected to remain at tropical storm strength as it lifts north toward Mexico over the next couple/few days.
____________________________________________________________________
Tracking Raymond
The latest forecast from NOAA's National Hurricane Center suggests that Raymond will drift north over the next few days and could perhaps impact the southern part of Baja California by late weekend or early next week as a tropical depression. Gusty winds and locally heavy rain will likely impact parts of northwestern Mexico and will also bring areas of heavier rain to the Desert Southwest.
________________________________________________________________________
"Hell Yes, Weird Ice Disk Season Is Upon Us"
"With winter comes changes, many of which are bad. The days get darker sooner. Christmas carols play everywhere. Sure, there are good things about winter, but at least for me, it’s particularly hard to find joy in the early days of the season, when the memory of summer and fall is still fresh. If you’re like me, then may I offer you a life raft in this sea of turbulent early winter emotions? Or more aptly, a life ice disk. Video emerged on Thursday of the first known swirly ice disk of the season. While smaller than the monstrous platter of ice that clogged Maine’s Presumpscot River last year, the new floating circle of ice spotted in Haynesville, Maine is still enough to stir my cold, dead heart. Local television station WABI shared footage a viewer captured of the ice disk. Though the station didn’t identify the exact location, it’s likely on the Mattawamkeag River that cuts through the tiny hamlet in the northeast part of the state near the U.S.-Canada border. The video shows the disk lazily rotating in the river current. Ice disks are usually a dead-of-winter phenomenon, but there’s no official ice disk season (sorry, I totally lied to you in the headline and I hope you can forgive me). They can form anytime the weather gets cold. And this week’s record cold snap in the eastern U.S. certainly helped with that part of the ice disk recipe."
________________________________________________________________________
"Snow in Texas and ice in Alabama? Unusual cold weather could become more common"
"A wavier jet stream brings cold Arctic air down south. That may be a counterintuitive result of climate change, some scientists say. This week, temperatures are expected to hit historic lows across much of North America. Already, it has snowed in Texas and frozen in Tennessee, and hundreds of towns and cities are preparing for icy cold weather. This week’s cold snap isn’t exactly unseasonal—after all, it’s autumn, heading toward winter, and it’s the time of year when much of North America sinks into chilly weather. Some scientists think, though, that the frequency and intensity of these kinds of cold interludes may be changing as the planet warms, as counterintuitive as that might sound. “This Arctic outbreak is connected to the behavior of the jet stream and the polar vortex,” says Judah Cohen, an atmospheric scientist at MIT. And those, in turn, are affected by a changing climate—mostly by intense warming in the high Arctic. The topic is controversial in the atmospheric science community, but some think they see a connection between a warmer planet and cold blasts of weather like the one North America is experiencing right now."
________________________________________________________________________
"Wind and solar can save the planet — can they save our water supply, too?"
"Solar panels and wind turbines are lifelines to any non-apocalyptic version of the future. They’ll help us keep the lights on, the air breathable, and the planet inhabitable. But while the climate and health benefits of wind and solar are well known, they have another, underappreciated feature that could come in handy in our inevitably warmer, drier future: They don’t rely on water. A new study published in Nature Communications explores how this often overlooked benefit could help alleviate water scarcity and improve food security during a drought. The paper looks at California, where surface water — the kind found in rivers and lakes — is shared between hydropower facilities that produce electricity and farmers downstream who use it for irrigation. During a drought, there’s less surface water available, forcing farmers to turn to the groundwater found in aquifers to water their crops. After a recent five-year dry spell where groundwater was being pumped out faster than it could be replenished, California’s aquifers are now depleted."
___________________________________________________________________________
