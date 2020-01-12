Williams Arena had never been as silent all season as when center Daniel Oturu was on his back grabbing his left arm and writhing in pain Sunday after a taking a blow midway through the second half against Michigan.

Oturu was surrounded by teammates and medical staff. They helped him up and he walked slowly off the court holding his elbow going into the locker room beneath the arena.

As sensational as 6-foot-10 sophomore had been in the game and this season, Minnesota’s hopes of having a successful year rested on him being healthy.

The game’s outcome suddenly became secondary, but Oturu returned to the court seemingly fine to a standing ovation a few minutes later. The Gophers led by his career-best 30 points beat the No. 19 Wolverines 75-67 on Sunday.

Marcus Carr also had 21 points and 12 assists for the Gophers (9-7, 3-3 in the Big Ten), who won their fourth straight home game.

Minnesota took a 45-41 lead after Carr drew defenders on a strong drive and lobbed the ball up for Oturu to slam with 15:40 to play in the second half.

The Barn crowd erupted after Carr and Oturu scored on back-to-back plays to make for the 10th lead change of the second half Sunday. A minute later, the Gophers faithful were holding their breath after Oturu crumbled in pain after being unintentionally hit by Michigan’s Brandon Johns Jr. on a rebound attempt on Minnesota’s basket at 14:35.

After Oturu’s departure from the game, the Gophers continued to fight for their fallen teammate. They got a boost from 6-9 senior Alihan Demir, who scored 11 of his 13 points after Oturu first was sidelined.

The Wolverines (11-5, 2-3) tied the game 57-57 on Franz Wagner’s three-pointer with 7:34 remaining, but Demir answered with two free throws and a basket off the glass in the post to retake the lead.

Wagner’s fourth three-pointer made it a one-point game, but Oturu scored his first points after the injury with 1 for 2 free throws. Michigan continued to battle by going up 65-64 on a three from Eli Brooks, but Oturu’s last field goal gave the Gophers the go-ahead basket.

Junior guard Payton Willis, who overcame his own ankle injury recently, also provided the cushion with a three-pointer to extend it to 73-65 with a minute left.

After the 74-68 loss at Michigan State on Thursday, Oturu was praised by Spartans coach Tom Izzo for being the best big man his team faced so far this season. That included Duke’s Vernon Carey and Matthew Hurt, Michigan’s Jon Teske and Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn.

After the Wolverines’ loss Sunday afternoon, first-year Michigan coach Juwan Howard, a former NBA big man, spent a minute talking to Oturu in the postgame handshake line.

Oturu had 20 points in the first half, but he finally got some help after the Gophers trailed 31-30 at halftime.