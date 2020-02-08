CHICAGO — Marcus Ottey had 18 points as Illinois-Chicago defeated Green Bay 71-58 on Saturday.
Tarkus Ferguson had 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and three blocks for Illinois-Chicago (12-14, 7-6 Horizon League). Godwin Boahen added 10 points and Michael Diggins had 12 rebounds.
JayQuan McCloud had 15 points for the Phoenix (12-14, 7-6). Trevian Bell added 11 points.
The Flames leveled the season series against the Phoenix with the win. Green Bay defeated Illinois-Chicago 85-71 on January 3. Illinois-Chicago matches up against Wright St. on the road on Friday. Green Bay plays Milwaukee on the road next Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
To be fair, let's change how all NCAA athletes change schools
Gophers athletes Daniel Oturu and Gable Steveson are two of the best collegiate performers in their respective sports. Oturu is a star center in basketball;…
Gophers
Wright leads SIU-Edwardsville past E. Kentucky 83-75
Shamar Wright had a season-high 20 points as Southern Illinois-Edwardsville defeated Eastern Kentucky 83-75 on Saturday.
Gophers
Daye scores 20, Florida International beats Florida Atlantic
Antonio Daye Jr. tied his season high with 20 points as Florida International defeated Florida Atlantic 66-59 on Saturday.
Gophers
Cornwall leads Gardner-Webb over SC-Upstate 88-57
Jaheam Cornwall had 21 points as Gardner-Webb rolled past South Carolina Upstate 88-57 on Saturday.
Gophers
Gophers women's hockey sweeps Bemidji State
Minnesota broke a tie with three unanswered goals in the third period. Taylor Heise's goal at 1 minute, 31 seconds of the third period gave the No. 4 Gophers the lead