FERGUS FALLS, Minn. _ Otter Tail Corp. (OTTR) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $14.2 million.

The Fergus Falls, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share.

The power company and manufacturer posted revenue of $221.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $82.3 million, or $2.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $916.4 million.

Otter Tail shares have risen 1 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 19 percent in the last 12 months.

