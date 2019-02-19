FERGUS FALLS, Minn. _ Otter Tail Corp. (OTTR) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $14.2 million.
The Fergus Falls, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share.
The power company and manufacturer posted revenue of $221.2 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $82.3 million, or $2.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $916.4 million.
Otter Tail shares have risen 1 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 19 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OTTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OTTR
