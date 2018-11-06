FERGUS FALLS, Minn. _ Otter Tail Corp. (OTTR) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $23.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fergus Falls, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 58 cents.

The power company and manufacturer posted revenue of $227.7 million in the period.

Otter Tail expects full-year earnings to be $2 to $2.10 per share.

Otter Tail shares have increased slightly more than 1 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $45.09, a decrease of 2 percent in the last 12 months.

