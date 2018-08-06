FERGUS FALLS, Minn. _ Otter Tail Corp. (OTTR) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $18.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Fergus Falls, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 47 cents.
The power company and manufacturer posted revenue of $226.3 million in the period.
Otter Tail expects full-year earnings to be $1.95 to $2.10 per share.
Otter Tail shares have increased slightly more than 9 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $48.65, a rise of 20 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OTTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OTTR
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.