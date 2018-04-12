RICHMOND, Va. — An otter that lived with its mate at a Virginia estate and park has died unexpectedly during a dental exam.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Ella was sent from the Maymont estate to an animal hospital after she appeared to have a toothache. Dr. Kelly Gottschalk, the veterinarian who oversaw the procedure, says Ella's heart stopped while she was under anesthesia. Gottschalk says Ella appeared to have suffered a brain injury during the crisis.
Ella died Sunday. She was thought to be about 3 years old. Ella and her mate Louis arrived at Maymont last May after they were found raiding crawfish farms in Louisiana. A statement by Maymont says it will evaluate procedures for care before seeking a new companion for Louis.
Maymont operates a sanctuary for hundreds of animals.
