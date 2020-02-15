Otter 12-year-old English cocker spaniel

I live with my human in the country and have for a long time, just the two of us. Then, nine months ago, a new dog showed up, same breed as me. I didn’t like this at first. Now we’re friends, and we sleep with our human at night. At the Bird Dog Parade at the Minneapolis Convention Center on Friday, a lot of dogs were so-called pointers. Not me! I’m a flusher — and a quick one at that. With me, pheasants don’t have a chance! I put them to wing and my human pulls the trigger. I can sniff out other critters, too, and have. My nose is full-choke, baby, and I’ve got the ribbons to prove it!