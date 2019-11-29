Ottawa Senators (11-13-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (10-11-4, seventh in the Central Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Ottawa Senators.

The Wild are 5-1-2 at home. Minnesota has surrendered 14 power-play goals, killing 81.3% of opponent opportunities.

The Senators are 4-8-1 on the road. Ottawa averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the league. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 29 total minutes.

In their last matchup on Oct. 14, Minnesota won 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Rask leads the Wild with a plus-four in 16 games played this season. Ryan Suter has collected eight assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau leads the Senators with 13 goals and has 19 points. Chris Tierney has recorded five assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-4-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Wild: 5-2-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Wild Injuries: Marcus Foligno: out (lower body).

Senators Injuries: Cody Goloubef: day to day (undisclosed).