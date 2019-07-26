A recent tweet from Alicia Hernan — whose Twitter account described her as a wife, mother and lover of peace — did not mince words about her feelings for President Donald Trump: “That stupid moron doesn’t get that that by creating bad guys, spewing hate filled words and creating fear of ‘others’, his message is spreading to fanatics around the world. Or maybe he does.”

That March 16 tweet, directed to a Hawaii congressman, was not the work of an American voter venting her frustration. The account, “AliciaHernan3,” was what disinformation researchers call a “sock puppet” — a type of fictitious online persona perfected by Russians when they were seeking to influence the 2016 presidential election.

But it was Iranians, not Russians, who created AliciaHernan3, complete with a picture of a blonde woman with large, round-framed glasses and a turtleneck sweater.

It was one of more than 7,000 phony accounts from Iran that Twitter has shut down this year alone.

And Iran is far from the only nation that has, within its borders, substantial capacity to wage Russian-style influence operations in the United States ahead of next year’s election. That means American voters are likely to be targeted in the coming campaign season by more foreign disinformation than ever before, say those studying such operations.

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller echoed the consensus of independent researchers in his congressional testimony Wednesday, saying of Russian online political interference, “It wasn’t a single attempt. They’re doing it as we sit here, and they expect to do it the next campaign.” He then added that “many more countries” had developed similar capabilities, based in part on the Russian playbook.

A short list of countries that host online influence operations with a history of meddling across borders includes Saudi Arabia, Israel, China, the United Arab Emirates and Venezuela, researchers say.

They say it’s often not clear exactly who runs these operations — whether it’s the governments themselves or some other actors — but they typically echo the talking points of the ruling powers and back their geopolitical goals through tweets, posts and online videos.

Operations in all of these countries, meanwhile, have the means and potentially the motives to seek to influence an American election shaping up as among the most hotly contested in decades.

The influence operations in these countries, however, do not all share Russia’s demonstrated preference for Trump and other Republicans.

The Iranians, for example, typically oppose Trump in their disinformation messaging, criticizing his decision to pull the United States out of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and administration policy on other issues, including Israel and the civil wars in Yemen and Syria, research shows.

“Multiple foreign actors have demonstrated an ability and willingness to leverage these kinds of influence operations in pursuit of their geopolitical goals,” said Lee Foster, head of the intelligence team investigating information operations for FireEye, a cybersecurity firm based in California. “We risk the U.S. information space becoming a free-for-all for foreign interference if, as a society, we fail to get an effective grasp on this problem.”

Researchers for FireEye and other firms have reported suspected Iranian disinformation on most major social media platforms. In May, FireEye also alleged that U.S. news sites may have been tricked into publishing letters to the editor penned by Iranian operatives.

Human rights lawyer Simin Kargar, of Harvard’s Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society, said Iran for years has harassed journalists, political dissidents and artists in its internal disinformation campaigns.

She has watched as Iran increasingly deployed such tactics against foreign targets.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the Iranians weren’t trying to expand their operations for the coming election, especially with the rising tensions between Iran and the United States,” said Kargar. “They would be far more savvy by 2020. I wouldn’t be surprised if they weren’t just trying to harness as much division as possible.”