LUXEMBOURG — Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia beat former doubles partner Julia Goerges 6-4, 6-1 to win the Luxembourg Open final on Sunday.
The pair played together in doubles in 2017, but this was the first singles final between them.
Ostapenko, a former French Open champion, won her third WTA singles title and first since Seoul in 2017.
Defending champion Goerges was on a nine-match winning streak. The second-seeded German conceded her title with her third double-fault of the match.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
High Schools
Monday's preps results
Here's what happened in high school sports on Monday:
Sports
Prep athletes of the week: Totino-Grace's Nick Hand takes his picks in threes
NICK HANDTotino-Grace • footballThe Eagles' return to their customary position near the top of the Class 6A rankings was really all that mattered to…
Wild
Flyers score 4 in the 2nd period, top Golden Knights 6-2
Blame the Flyers' slow start on jet lag, bad hockey, or maybe Gritty just woke up on the wrong side of the cradle. Whatever the reason, the first few weeks of the season again meant Philadelphia was buried in the standings.
Wild
Tarasenko has goal, 2 assists as Blues beat Avalanche 3-1
Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and two assists to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 Monday night, snapping a four-game losing streak.
Gophers
Minnesota Scene: Gophers picked to finish fifth in Big Ten women's basketball
Gophers guard/forward Destiny Pitts was selected by both the coaches and the media for the preseason all-conference team.