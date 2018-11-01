OSHKOSH, Wis. _ Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $151.3 million.
The Oshkosh, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $2.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.78 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.45 per share.
The heavy vehicle manufacturer for the military, emergency and commercial companies posted revenue of $2.06 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.98 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $471.9 million, or $6.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.71 billion.
Oshkosh shares have decreased 38 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 38 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OSK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OSK
