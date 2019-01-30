OSHKOSH, Wis. _ Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $109 million.

The Oshkosh, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $1.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were $1.61 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The heavy vehicle manufacturer for the military, emergency and commercial companies posted revenue of $1.8 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.66 billion.

Oshkosh expects full-year earnings in the range of $7 to $7.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.05 billion to $8.25 billion.

Oshkosh shares have risen 16 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 23 percent in the last 12 months.

