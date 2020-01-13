OSHKOSH, Wis. — An Oshkosh father has been convicted of causing his infant son's death.
Cory Lyons, 29, pleaded no contest Monday to first-degree reckless homicide in the Nov. 29, 2018, death of his 7-week-old son.
A criminal complaint says Lyons admitted he was frustrated by the baby's crying and shook the child five or six times. The complaint says a CT scan at the hospital revealed the child suffered a brain injury which led to the infant's death.
Sentencing is scheduled for March 26, WLUK-TV reported.
