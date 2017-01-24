Dancing and diversity were the buzzwords as the Academy Award nominations were announced Tuesday.

The musical “La La Land” tied a record with 14 nominations, including best picture, actor, actress, director and — of course — music, matching “Titanic” and “All About Eve.” (For those looking ahead, it will need to win in 12 categories to break a three-way tie among films with 11 awards.)

But perhaps a more notable record was set Tuesday. Seven of the 20 acting nominees are people of color. No earlier Oscar slate included more than three, and there was none last year.

The question of minority representation has hung over Hollywood as it scrambled to put 2016’s #OscarsSoWhite embarrassment behind it. Black lives also mattered in three of the nine best-picture nominees: “Moonlight,” “Hidden Figures” and August Wilson’s “Fences.” The latter, adapted from a Pulitzer-winning play he wrote while living in St. Paul, earned Wilson a posthumous Oscar nomination for best screenplay.

This was an unusually strong year for racially themed films — including three nominees for best documentary, “13th,” “I Am Not Your Negro” and “O.J.: Made in America” — so the apparent shift toward diversity is something of a roll of the dice. Still, it could ease the perception of implicit bias in the nation’s film industry, which lags behind TV in creating recognizable portraits of multiracial America.

Several of the nominations were not unexpected, including Denzel Washington for his starring role in “Fences” and supporting nods for his co-star Viola Davis, Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris for “Moonlight,” Octavia Spencer for “Hidden Figures” and Indian actor Dev Patel for “Lion.” But Ruth Negga’s best-actress nomination for the real-life interracial romance “Loving” caught pundits by surprise because she had been overlooked by many of the awards that predict the Oscars, including the Screen Actors Guild.

As usual, there will be arguments over who was snubbed. Likely leading that list are Tom Hanks, who played the title character in “Sully,” and Amy Adams, who was overlooked for “Arrival” even though the sci-fi thriller has eight other nominations, including best picture. And in the “welcome back” slot, Mel Gibson — whose public behavior had relegated him to Hollywood’s version of a timeout — was nominated for directing the World War II drama “Hacksaw Ridge.” That movie also is a best picture nominee.

The unstoppable ‘La La’

There was never any doubt that “La La Land” was going to dominate the nominations; the only issue was by how much. A feel-good love letter to Hollywood, the movie and its stars — Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone — have been virtually unstoppable as they marched through the awards that lead up to Oscar night.

The academy can nominate as many as 10 movies for best picture; this year’s list has nine picks. In addition to “La La Land,” “Arrival” and “Hacksaw Ridge,” the list includes “Fences,” “Moonlight,” “Hidden Figures,” “Manchester by the Sea,” “Hell or High Water” and “Lion.”

Occasionally the academy flirts with controversy by picking directors whose films didn’t make the cut for best picture, but there’s no such disagreement this year with nominations for Damien Chazelle (“La La Land”), Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival”), Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”), Kenneth Lonergan (“Manchester by the Sea”) and Gibson.

The directing slate was not completely without controversy, however. No women were nominated. These are the 89th Academy Awards, and in all that time, only four female directors have been nominated, the most recent being Kathryn Bigelow for “The Hurt Locker,” who won an Oscar seven years ago.

Joining “La La Land” with the most nominations are “Moonlight” and “Arrival” with eight. None of the best-picture picks qualifies as a blockbuster — meaning a box-office take of $100 million-plus — although “La La Land” is on the threshold with about $90 million.

Seven actors are up for their first Oscars — Negga, Ali, Harris, Patel, Andrew Garfield (”Hacksaw Ridge”), Lucas Hedges (“Manchester by the Sea”) and Isabelle Huppert (“Elle”) — while on the opposite end of the spectrum, Meryl Streep notched her 20th nomination for “Florence Foster Jenkins,” widening her lead even further over the rest of Hollywood. (Her nearest competitor is Jack Nicholson with a total of 12 nominations.)

The slate of foreign language films includes “Toni Erdmann” from Germany, “The Salesman” from Iran, “Land of Mine” from Denmark, “A Man Called Ove” from Sweden and “Tanna” from Australia. Only the latter two have played in the Twin Cities.