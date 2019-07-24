NEW YORK — Anne Hathaway is signing up for more diaper duty.
The 36-year-old actress announced Wednesday on her Instagram account that she and her husband, actor and jewelry designer Adam Shulman, are expecting their second child.
She posted a photo of her growing belly with the caption "It's not for a movie..."
Hathaway also went on to say that she was sending "extra love" to anyone with fertility issues because she's experienced it, too, with both pregnancies.
The new baby will join big brother, Jonathan, now three.
Hathaway, who won an Oscar for her work in "Les Miserables," just wrapped filming the movie "The Witches" with Octavia Spencer, an adaption of the Roald Dahl childrens' book.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
New San Francisco campaign aims to house 1,100 homeless
Homelessness and a housing crunch have come to define San Francisco as much as the Golden Gate Bridge or Alcatraz. Now a new public engagement campaign is urging residents to put aside their political differences and support finding homes for more than 1,000 homeless people.
Movies
Are movie remakes wearing out their welcome?
A survey found that audiences compared the remake unfavorably to the original more than 90% of the time.
National
Kentucky governor signs pension bill as special session ends
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin signed pension legislation on Wednesday after lawmakers delivered the bill he wanted to relieve regional universities and community social services agencies from crushing retirement costs.
Variety
Police say car in fatal crash was not partially self-driving
A rented Tesla that was speeding when it ran a red light and killed a man and critically injured his wife was not on semi-autonomous Autopilot mode, police said Wednesday.
TV & Media
The Fayetteville Observer names 1st female executive editor
The publisher of The Fayetteville Observer says the newspaper has its first female executive editor.