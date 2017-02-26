There’s always one must-have accessory among celebrities at the Oscars. This year it’s a tiny blue ribbon. The ribbons showed up on some stars as symbols of solidarity with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Among the actors supporting the new “Stand with ACLU” initiative was “Loving” actress Ruth Negga, who wore a pin on her red, long-sleeve custom Valentino gown, and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who donned the pin on his black tux.

“For almost 100 years, the ACLU has worked to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed by the Constitution and laws of the United States,” the organization lists as its mission on its official website.

@aimeeblanchette