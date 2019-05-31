– Naomi Osaka produced another big escape at the French Open on Thursday when she outlasted former Australian Open champ Victoria Azarenka 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, for a place in the third round.

Osaka, 21, was one point away from falling behind 5-2 in the second set and needed to save three break points in the opening game of the third as she rallied in a thriller on Court Suzanne Lenglen that lasted 2 hours, 50 minutes.

Osaka stretched her unbeaten record at the majors to 16 matches, having won the 2018 U.S. Open and 2019 Australian Open. She also matched a Paris best with the third-round berth.

"I knew she was playing well. It was an unfortunate second round but I am happy that I won," said Osaka, who fired 52 winners to Azarenka's 35.

"Today I kind of felt like a challenger. I know she went to the semis here before, so obviously she has a lot more experience here. She won Grand Slams and she was number one way before I was. I'm still kind of new at this."

The outcome was cruel for Azarenka, who has had a hard time returning to the top after her maternity break, partly because of being drawn against top opponents in early rounds.

"You know, I'm sitting here with a loss, but I know what I need to do better, so it keeps me optimistic, and I do enjoy this," Azarenka said. "No matter how hard it is, it's my path that I'm going to walk with my head held high."

Fourth-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem, last year's Paris runner-up and recent Barcelona champion, saved two set points in the fourth set before securing a 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 7-5 victory over Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic had no such problems as he beat Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen 6-1, 6-4, 6-3, and was even happier to play for the first time in Paris in front of his 4-year-old son Stefan, calling it "very special."

Former No. 1 and 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams ousted Japanese qualifier Kurumi Nara 6-3, 6-2, and title holder Simona Halep ousted Poland's Magda Linette, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.

The three-time women's champion Williams was at first frustrated by 238th-ranked qualifier Nara, especially in the sixth game, which went to deuce 10 times and saw Williams miss six break points.

Elsewhere, American teenager Amanda Anisimova upset 11 seed Aryna Sabalenka, 6-4, 6-2; and men's eight seed Juan Martin del Potro, a semifinalist last year, needed five sets to beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2.