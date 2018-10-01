BEIJING — U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka and second-ranked Caroline Wozniacki both advanced to the second round of the China Open on Monday.
The eighth-seeded Osaka beat Zarina Diyas 6-4, 6-3, while Wozniacki defeated Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-3.
Osaka will next face Danielle Collins, who advanced on Sunday.
In second-round matches, 10th-seeded Julia Goerges advanced after U.S. Open quarterfinalist Lesia Tsurenko retired with a back injury with the score even at 6-4, 4-6, 2-2, while Anastasija Sevastova advanced with a walkover win against Madison Keys.
Other first-round winners included Garbine Muguruza, Zhang Shuai and Petra Martic.
