A 68-year-old man was killed Friday in a one-vehicle crash in far western Minnesota, according to the State Patrol.

Eugene R. Huizenga, of Ortonville, died when the 1997 Chevrolet pickup he was driving west on Hwy. 12 skidded sideways and rolled down an embankment near Big Stone County Road 12. It happened just after 2:30 p.m.

Huizenga, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. Alcohol was not a factor, the patrol said.

