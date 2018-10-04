DRAGANESTI-OLT, Romania — Orthodox priests have joined Romanians in a rally voicing support for a referendum that seeks to limit Romania's constitutional definition of marriage.
A handful of the priests spoke about the meaning of a "traditional" family to some 100 believers Thursday, urging citizens to vote in the Oct. 6-7 referendum. It needs a 30 percent turnout to be valid.
Participants marched through Draganesti-Olt, a southern town, holding banners reading: "Defend the marriage of a man and a woman and defend Romanian children."
The vote comes after 3 million Romanians signed a petition demanding that the constitution be changed to explicitly state that marriage is between a man and a woman. It now states marriage is between spouses.
Critics say amending the constitution could violate human rights and amounts to anti-gay discrimination.
