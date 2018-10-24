Somewhere between the thrill of crushing the No. 1 team in Class 4A last week and the prospects of playing the No. 1 seed in Section 5, Orono forgot priority No. 1 on Tuesday night — defeating Mound Westonka.

Though unfocused to start and turnover prone throughout, the host Spartans rallied for a 23-17 victory to open their Class 4A, Section 5 title pursuit.

"I can't believe I make my living on the mentality of 15-, 16- and 17-year-old boys because sometimes you just can't tell them anything," Orono coach Jeff Weiland said. "Mentally, they weren't there [Tuesday] so we were fortunate to beat a great Mound Westonka team."

The game showed the depth in Section 5. Mound Westonka got the No. 5 seed after a six-victory season. And the White Hawks came prepared, building a 17-8 lead on three scoring drives.

Both touchdowns in that stretch came after special teams miscues by No. 4 seed Orono. Punt returners fumbled the ball on both occasions, leading to a Brandon Hokkanen 17-yard touchdown pass to Calvin MacKell and Adam Nobs' 8-yard scoring run.

Orono cut the deficit to 17-15 with 1:48 to go before halftime on Nick Ruhland's 7-yard touchdown run.

"It's a good rivalry, and we knew we had to bring our best," White Hawks coach Nick David said.

Tuesday wasn't Orono's best effort. But two botched punt returns, two other fumbles lost and an interception couldn't faze the Spartans, who pounced when Mound Westonka muffed a punt return late in the third quarter.

"It was turnover city," Orono quarterback Nick Prentice said. "I think it just showed how gritty our team is.

"It's not always pretty but the hardest-­working team is the one that's going to win the game."

Prentice kept the ball and three carries and 31 yards later, scored from a yard out and ran for a two-point conversion for a 23-17 lead.

Orono, which trampled defending Class 4A champion Holy Angels 31-7 last Wednesday, will play top seed SMB Wolfpack on Saturday.

"This section is by far the best in the state," Prentice said. "I feel like whoever comes out of this section is going to win the state tournament."